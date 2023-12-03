Obituary: Billy Kay Hicks, 86, of Loganville

Billy Kay Hicks, age 86 of Loganville, GA passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ann Hicks. He is survived by his daughters and son in laws, Pam and Dale Gresham and Kay and Scott Daniell; grandchildren, Marie and Justin Chewning, Tyler and Lindsey Daniell; and great grandchildren, Ashlyn, Blakely, Cooper, Daniell and Jasper Chewning; siblings, nieces and nephews as well as a host friends.



He was a loving dad and paw paw. Billy and Ann were long standing members of Forrest Hills Baptist Church in its formative years. Billy holds the distinction of being the longest serving Deacon under the leadership of Dr. Curtis Hutson, former pastor. Billy Hicks name is renowned in the automobile sales industry in this area.



We find peace knowing that he is no longer suffering and is with Jesus and reunited with his bride. While our hearts are broken, we know we will see him again and oh what a day that will be.



A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Hicks was held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia. Burial followed at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

