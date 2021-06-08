Obituary: Bobby Neal Queen, 84, of Monroe

Bobby Neal Queen, age 84, of Monroe, passed away on June 1, 2021. He was born in Walton County on February 7, 1937 to the late Maggie Kelly Queen and the late Huley Queen. He was preceded in death by his son, the late David Queen, and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Queen of Monroe; daughter-in-law, Marsha Queen of Monroe; grandchildren: Whitney Queen of Monroe, Drew Queen of Monroe; great grandchild, Presley Neal Queen; and sister, Marion Keesee of Monroe.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Whitley and Nathan K. Pannell officiating. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.