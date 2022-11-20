Obituary: Branson ‘Waffles’ Meeler, 20, of Walton County

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Branson “Waffles” Meeler, age 20, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed suddenly on Tuesday, November, 15, 2022 while driving to church. Those who knew Branson, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Branson will be missed every day by his Father, Donnie Meeler, his Mother, Angel Meeler, brother, Dalton Meeler, his grandparents, and many, many great friends. We know Branson is now home with the Lord and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.

We LOVE and MISS you so much B.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Branson Meeler. A Funeral Service was held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Lamb and Rev. Sean Seay officiating. The family received friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.