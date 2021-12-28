Obituary: Brenda Gail Ferguson, 71, of Loganville

Brenda Gail Ferguson, age 71 of Loganville, Georgia passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Lonnie Early Lee and Mrs. Mae Ellen Lee; son, Bryan Keith Swain; brothers, Raymond Lee, Daniel Lee, Charles Malvin Lee; sister, Janet Lee; and brother- in-law, Kenneth McEachern.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Grant Ferguson; son, JB Swain (Tracy); daughter, Joy Newmans (Ray); grandchildren, Andrew Swain, Jared Jordan, Shelby Moss (Jacob), Gracy Swain, Kirsten Newmans, Katie Newmans; great-granddaughter, Magnolia Moss; daughter- in- law, Dawn Swain; sisters, Mildred McEachern, Lou Ellen “Fruitti” Hardy (Rick); brothers, Donald Lee, Jimmy Lee (Brenda), Ronald Lee (Jennie), Dennis (Andy) Lee; sisters- in- law, Janice Jennings, Mary Lee; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

She loved deeply, encouraged constantly and prayed without ceasing. She loved life and everyone around her. She loved cooking, traveling, and walks in nature. She went out of her way to put others first and making her loved one feel special. She offered assistance, joy, love and caring to everyone that needed help. She had a special knack of giving praise and encouragement to everyone she encountered.



The service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Brenda Gail Ferguson was held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment followed at Hillandale Memorial Gardens Lithonia, Georgia. The family received friend Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, Georgia.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.