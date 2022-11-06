Obituary: Brenda Jean Reed Reeves, 75, of Loganville

Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Jean Reed Reeves, 75, of Loganville, Ga. Formerly of Ball Play, were on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Welcome Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Everett, Pastor Roger Butler, grandsons: Chris Rogers and Ethan Rogers officiating. Burial followed in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Family received friends from 6 PM until 8 PM Tuesday at funeral home and body lay in state at the church 1 hour prior to service.

Mrs. Reeves entered her Heavenly home with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Sally Goble Reed; father: Benjamin Franklin Reed; daughter: Karen Michal Reeves, granddaughters: Emily Nicole Dobbs, Sarah Joy McDonald; father-in-law: John Marion Reeves; mother-in-law: Mary Lee Reeves; sister: Bonnie Sue Haney.

She was a loving wife, mother, mama and great-mamaw. She was faithful member of Landmark Baptist Church in Loganville, Ga. for 39 years. She loved her church and her pastor Bro. Keith Everett and his wife, Hope. She served the Lord with Jerry for 14 years in Mexico. She loved her kids but probably loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more.

She is survived by her loving husband: Jerry Wayne Reeves; her children: Sharon (Guy) Rogers, Donna Reeves, Deanna (Jimmy) Burt, Kerri (Patrick) McDonald and Stephen (Kenya) Reeves; 29 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; sisters: Gilda (Chic) Reeves, Peggy (Denis) Green; brothers: Mack (Linda) Lipscomb, Levaughn (Janice) Reed, and Stanley (Debbie) Reed.

Pallbearers were Andrew Rogers, Nick Rogers, Kyle Burt, Mitch McDonald, Trey Dobbs, Joshua McDonald, Trent Dobbs, Matthew Rogers, Kendon Reeves, Joseph McDonald, James McDonald, Kip Reeves, and Keegan Reeves.

