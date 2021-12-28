Obituary: Brian Charles Blair, 66, of Loganville

Brian Charles Blair, age 66 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. No services are planned at this time.

Brian was the Owner / Operator of Blair Cleaning Services, serving the Loganville area for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, B.C. and Joanne Ellen (Smith) Blair. Brian is survived by his brother, Keith Blair of Loganville, GA.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.