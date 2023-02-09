Obituary: Carlene Hawk, 83, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the above image for a digital tribute to Carlene Hawk

Carlene Hawk, age 83 of Social Circle, passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1939 to the late Carl Nunnally Knight and the late Margaret Peters Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Walter Hawk.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law: Britt and Amy Hawk of Monroe; grandchildren: Jacob Hawk of Monroe, Addie and Blake Hockaday of Madison.

Funeral services were at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 6th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcom and Rev. Eddie Goodwin. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

