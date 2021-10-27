Obituary: Carlton Harry Peters, 92, of Commerce

Carlton Harry Peters, age 92, of Commerce, passed away on October 17, 2021. He was born in Walton County, GA on April 24, 1929 to the late Maggie Belle Malcom Peters and the late John Robert Peters. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Shirley Greene Peters; and his brother, the late Hoyte Peters.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Cara Peters of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren: Evelyn Peters of Boston, MA, James Peters of Fort Mill, SC; nephew, Scott Peters of Houston, TX; brothers-in-law:

Lee Greene of Winder, GA , Richard Greene of Braselton, GA. A graveside service was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe (located at the intersection of Hwy 11 and Alton Green Rd.)

