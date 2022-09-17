Obituary: Carol Ann Lancaster, 74,

Carol Ann Lancaster passed away on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, GA after a sudden illness.

Carol was born in Manchester, Connecticut on December 22, 1947, as the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Dux and the oldest of three children (Linda and Alan). She was the loving and proud mother of five boys (Ed Anderson, Jeff Lancaster, Jerry Lancaster, A.J. Lancaster, and Joseph Lancaster). Carol cared for many animals over the course of her life, most recently her two-family dogs Juniper and Charlie. She was also an avid and voracious reader as well as an accomplished craftswoman of all types.

She had a kind and nurturing personality with a no-nonsense, straightforward attitude. She is survived by her extensive extended family, including her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who miss her greatly. Memorial Services will be held at a later time. Those interested in attending should reach out to one of her sons for additional information about the location and date. Carol will be buried with her beloved parents at New Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor, CT.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.