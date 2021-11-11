Obituary: Carol Ann Lang, 78, of Monroe

Carol Anne Lang, 78, of Monroe, GA., formerly of Middletown, NJ, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.



Carol was born to John and Anne Graddock in Jersey City, NJ. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Lang; her parents, John and Anne Graddock; and brother, Dr. John Graddock. Carol is survived by her son, Christian (Stacy) Lang of Monroe; granddaughters, Kiley, Kayla Grace and Ellie; nieces, Heather (Kane) Dossett, Jaime Lang and Ann (Mike) Troutman; nephews, Christopher (Megan) Graddock, Joey (Julie) Lang and DJ Lang; as well as several beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



Carol loved spending time with friends, going to the gym, shopping and watching her beloved grandchildren participate in their activities. She was a strong person that we were blessed to know and love.



There are no services scheduled at this time.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.