Obituary: Carolyn Blake Brummitt, 78, of Monroe

Carolyn Blake Brummitt, age 78 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 2, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. James Dispain and Pastor Tommy Foskey officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, GA 30656. The family received friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Carolyn worked in the Cafeteria at Monroe Elementary School prior to retiring. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Zebulon and Laura Norman (McDonald) Blake. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Tony Motes, Jennifer and Jeff Barber, Kim and Jonathan Kilgoar; brother, Charles Donald Blake; grandchildren, Vikki and Russell Bryant, Courtney and Nathaniel Keith, Evan Kilgoar, and Aaron Kilgoar; great grandchildren, Henry Keith, Samuel Keith, Noah Keith, Owen Bryant, and Brooks Bryant; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

