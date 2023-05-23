Obituary: Carolyn Louise Durden Mobley, 84, of Monroe

Carolyn Louise Durden Mobley, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on May 17, 2023. She was born in Monroe on March 17, 1939 to the late Rosa Lee Durden and the late Paul Hurst Durden. Ms. Mobley was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Thomas Mobley; sister, Bernice Howard.

Surviving members of her family are, daughters and sons-in-law, Elaine and Jim Head, Becky and Daryl Ross; sons and daughter-in-law, Glen Mobley, Mike and Gloria Mobley; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Carolyn was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Everyone loved to gather around her table for a delicious meal and in her kitchen, where she taught her kids and grandkids how to make banana pudding and peanut butter oatmeal cookies. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Carolyn. She loved embroidering pillowcases and reading her Bible. Even though she was often quiet, she wasn’t afraid to tell you what she thought and was always ready to laugh.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Powers and Rev. Sam Jones officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements.

