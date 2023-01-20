Obituary: Carolyn Sue Canessa, 72, of Loganville

Carolyn Sue Canessa, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Carolyn was a homemaker. She loved bird watching, crocheting and painting. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Nancy Ann Sargent. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Carlos Augusto Canessa of Loganville, GA; sons, Carlos Canessa of Loganville, GA and Gabriel Canessa of Hixson, TN; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Dan Medlin of Powder Springs, GA, Ann Marie and Will Fix of McDonald, TN; sister, Melissa Farmer of Rome, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Ruth Ann Sargent of Rome, GA, Jay and Denise Sargent of Spokane, WA, Michael and Tonya Sargent of Oxford, AL; brother, Joe Sargent of Columbia, SC; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

