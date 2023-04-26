Obituary: Carrie Bell Elsmore Manders, 81, of Monroe

Carrie Bell Elsmore Manders, age 81 of Monroe, passed away on April 21, 2023. Mrs. Manders was born in Monroe on September 6, 1941 to the late Florence Lucille Bridges Elsmore and the late Arthur Grady Elsmore. Carrie Bell was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Tina McDaniel Manders; grandson, William Ross Manders; sister, Cornelia Maddox; brother, Arthur Elsmore.

Surviving members of the family are loving husband of 62 years, Barney Manders; sons and daughter-in-law, Ross and Ginny Manders, Russell Manders; brother Harold Evans; grandchildren, Carrie Elizabeth Manders, Lauren and Shawn Patrick, Julie Ann Manders; great grandson, Kaiden James Manders.

Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Meadows Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held after the visitation in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

