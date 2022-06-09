Obituary: Charles ‘Chuck’ Harold Lapp, 76, of Monroe

Charles “Chuck” Harold Lapp, age 76, of Monroe, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Sola Fide Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville, Georgia at a later date where Chuck was a member.

He was preceded in death by his parents Truman and Hazel Lapp.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly (Carstens) Lapp, Monroe, GA; sons and daughters-in-law Nathan & Jeanette Lapp, Lawrenceville, GA; Marshall & Marie Lapp, Bogart, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Dan & Priscilla Lapp, Rockford, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy & Dr. Sahag Baghdassarian, Glendale, CA; and grandchildren, Abigail, Laura, Ryan, and Lucy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sola Fide Lutheran Church at Solafide.com in memory of Chuck Lapp. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

