Obituary: Charles Garner, 91, of Loganville

Charles Garner, age 91, of Loganville, GA passed away on October 18, 2022. He was a devoted husband and is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lettie Lee Garner.

A funeral service was held Friday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Interment followed at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as Staff Sergeant.

During his working career, he was a grocery store manager; became a builder and developer; and was co-founder, with his son, of Southern Plantation—the largest personal care home in Georgia at the time.

In his retirement, he enjoyed working on his farm.

He was a dedicated Christian and faithful member of Loganville Baptist Church where he served many years as the Men’s Bible Class teacher and as a deacon. After retiring, he was recognized as Deacon Emeritus.

He was a caring father and is survived by his children Joyce Franks and Larry (Jan) Garner.

He treasured spending time with children, especially his grand- and great grandchildren.

He loved all animals, especially the Tennessee Walking Horses he owned and raised over the years, including a World Champion and Reserve World Champion.

He is preceded in death by his parents J.G. and Fay Garner and siblings: John (Leona) Garner, Raymond (Grace) Garner, Bonnell (Richard) Cramer, Edwin Garner, Ruth Garner, and Lovic Garner.

He is survived by siblings: Gladys (Don) Waldrip, Lecy (Morris) Brunson, Carl (Wanda) Garner, Dan (Cindy) Garner and Lois Garner.

He had three grandchildren: Nicole (Dustin) Floyd, Adam (Taylor) Garner, and Sarah (Anthony) Camp and five great-grandchildren: Hailey Floyd, Linley Floyd, Oakleigh Garner, Kinsleigh Garner, and Madison Camp.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 and Friday 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544.

Flowers are being accepted, or please feel free to contribute to the charity of your choice in memory of his generosity.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.