Obituary: Charles Kenneth Sorrells, 90, of Monroe

Charles Kenneth Sorrells was born on November 25, 1931 in Monroe, Georgia to Charles James Sorrells and Ruth Williams Sorrells. He grew up in Monroe with his younger brother, the late Judge Marvin Williams Sorrells. His father, known as “Doc Sorrells”, was the Sheriff in Monroe and was killed in the line of duty. He adored his mother and cared for her until her death.

Charles Kenneth married his late wife, Kathleen Bailey Sorrells and gained a stepson Benson Bailey and stepdaughter Gail Brewer. He moved to Dacula in 1966. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He had a strong faith and enjoyed time spent with his Sunday School class.

Following in his father’s footsteps, he joined law enforcement in 1972. He was a radio operator for Chamblee Police Department from 1972 until his retirement in May of 1996. After retirement, he went to work part time at Target. He played the part of Santa Claus for their Christmas parties.

After a short illness, Charles Kenneth joined his wife, Kathleen in his eternal home on October 13, 2022. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his stepdaughter Gail Brewer; daughter in law Brenda Bailey; granddaughters Kim Wisnia and Kelly (Vince) Perla; grandsons Robert (Sara) Bailey; Mathew (Anh) Bailey; great grandsons Sam (Jesi) Bailey, Zachary Wildey, Austin Wisnia, Alec Perla, Christopher Perla, Nicholas Perla; great-great grandsons and numerous extended family members and friends.

A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Charles was held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00pm (Noon) at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment followed at Sorrells Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe. The family received friends on Monday, October 17th from 11:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm.

