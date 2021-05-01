Obituary: Charles Lee Mitchell, 76

Charles Lee Mitchell, born in Trion, GA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was 76 years old. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Charlotte Jackson Mitchell. He was a beloved father to Sharon Jones of Loganville, GA; Charles Mitchell, Jr. of Monroe, GA; Dale Parsley of Cumming, GA; April Ballas of Pascagoula, MS; and Lynn Gregory of Boone, NC. He is survived by his brother, Billy Mitchell of Calhoun, GA, 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

CL, as he was known to his family, served more than 22 years active duty in the United States Navy and retired as a Torpedoman First Class. He loved being out to sea, working in his garden, and spending time with his family. A Private Inurnment will take place at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family and friends can make donations to Capstone Hospice, 5550 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 150, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.