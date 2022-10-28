Obituary: Charles Ray Scott, 84, of Loganville

Charles Ray Scott, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Services will be held at a later date.

With an infectious smile he was the person you could always count on. Bigger than life. Strong, tough, and fierce, but tender at the same time. He was the life of the party and most importantly, you always knew he loved you.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dana Sue Scott; children, Robby Scott and Debbie Payne; several grandchildren; brothers, Bill Scott, Donnie Scott, and Johnny Scott; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

