Obituary: Charles Vievan Allen, 89, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Charles Vievan Allen.

Charles Vievan Allen, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on November 20, 2023. He was born in Oconee County on August 3, 1934, to the late Charles Edward Allen and Carrie Montgomery Allen.

Surviving are wife, Hazel Breedlove Allen; daughter and son in law, Cyndee and Bryan Brown; grandchildren, Lauren and Blake Davis, Morgan and Ryan Garner; 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday November 24th at 2:30 PM at Center Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Wilson and the Rev. Steve Moon officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donations to Center Hill Baptist Church, 2940 Gratis Road NW, Monroe, Georgia 30655.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

