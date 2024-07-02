Obituary: Charlotte Barnett, 94, of Monroe

Charlotte Barnett, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024. A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Oliver and Richard Jenkins officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1375 New Hope Road, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Charlotte was a member of New Testament Baptist Church. She loved gardening and tending to animals. She grew the prettiest flowers and cared for her puppies, Sugar and Susie. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “JW” Barnett; parents, William Edsel “Bill” and Flora Jane (Jones) Holcombe; sister, Mildred Teal; and brothers, Bobby Holcombe, Donald Holcombe, Howell Holcombe, Billy Holcombe, Calvin Holcombe, Mel Holcombe and Malon Holcombe. Surviving are her daughter & son-in-law, Betty and Steve Leach; grandson & wife, Jonathan and Lindsey Leach; sister, Helen Holcombe Parks; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

