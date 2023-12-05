Obituary: Chris Shepard, 63, of Loganville

Chris Shepard, age 63, of Loganville, GA passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Shepard; daughter Kaylor Shepard; sister, Anita Poole (Tim); as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie, father, Kenneth Shepard and nephew, Chris Baggett.



Chris has been enjoying retirement for the last 10 years. He was spending time taking care of his family. Chris enjoyed helping people, especially his family and friends. He was an animal lover and animals loved him. Chris loved God and mankind. He treated everyone he met with such kindness and respect. Chris was a loving husband and an incredible dad. He was just a great man in general. Chris will be truly missed.



In accordance with Kenneth’s wishes there will be no visitation or services.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

