Obituary: Clarence Winford Bassett, Jr. 69, of Monroe

Clarence Winford Bassett, Jr., age 69 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. It is well with my soul!! A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Clarence retired from GM Doraville after 31 years of service. His work name was “Trucker”. He was a member of UAW Local 10. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Winford and Bertha Lee (Griffin) Bassett, Sr. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Arlene P. Bassett of Monroe, GA; daughter, Amy Nicole McLeod of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Erin Lenaé McLeod and Kerra Nicole McLeod, both of Conyers, GA; brother, Lamont Bassett of Loganville, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Marvin Morris of Loganville, GA; nieces and their spouses, Kristi and Jonathan Banks and Stephanie and Josh Veiga of Loganville, GA; great nephews, Conner Banks and Tristan Banks; great niece, Emma Banks. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.