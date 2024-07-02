Obituary: Clexton O Myers, 87, of Loganville

It is never easy to say goodbye to those we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved CO Myers who passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 87 on June 27, 2024.



He was predeceased by: his parents, Shepherd and Dean Myers; his sisters, Violet, Linda, and Mary Francis; and his brother Jimmy.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Darlene Smith Myers; his brother and sister-in-law, Connie and Rickey Burel; his children and their spouses, Mark and Denise Myers and Denise (Myers) and Daniel McCance; his grandchildren, Lori Hancock, Brad and Jeff McCance, and Mark Samuel Myers. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.



Family was important to him and he built a legacy. He was full of wit and wisdom and taught his family the virtue of contentment. He lived a righteous life taking the high road even if the low road was the path of least resistance.



Clexton will be remembered for his great love of life and his love of Christ. He never met a stranger which probably came in handy as a truck driver when he was always on the road again. He drove 34 years with Roadway and retired to a good life. In retirement he worked enthusiastically with Campers on Mission while exploring our nation. He was a dedicated member, deacon, and trustee of Center Hill Baptist Church of Loganville and had a spirit of generosity second to none. There is no doubt to his family that he is worshiping with the angels of Heaven and Christian friends who have gone before and counting the cattle of a thousand hills owned by his Father.



During his life, the care of the cemetery at Center Hill Baptist Church of Loganville was of great importance to Clexton. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that his memory be honored with donations to the church cemetery fund. Checks may be mailed to Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6372 GA Highway 20 SW, Loganville, GA 30052.



The family received visitors at Center Hill Baptist Church on June 30 at 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM. A Funeral Service was held at 3:00 PM after visitation with graveside service following. Dr. Louie Winstead and Rev. Dan McCance officiated the funeral services. Rando Acres officiated graveside.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

