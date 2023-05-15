Obituary: Clifford (Cliff) Kent Peters, 86, of Monroe

Clifford (Cliff) Kent Peters, age 86 of Monroe, passed away on May 11, 2023. He was born in Walton County on March 6, 1937 to the late Rachel Hester Peters and the late R. H. Peters.

Surviving are wife, Becky Autry Peters; son and daughter in law, Ray and Kelley Walton; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sherita Peters; 7 grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday May 13th at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church Monroe with the Rev. Bruce Baggett officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to the First Baptist Church of Monroe P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655-0351.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.