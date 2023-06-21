Obituary: Clinton ‘Clint’ Paul Cobb, 51, of Monroe

Clinton “Clint” Paul Cobb, 51, of Monroe, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2023. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

Clint was born to the late Charles “Charlie” Cobb and Becky Cobb on February 10, 1972 in Tampa, Florida. Clint was blessed with a wonderfully unique personality, amazing sense of humor, quick smile, and gentlest of souls. He loved fly fishing and watching his Georgia Bulldogs play on Saturdays. His true passion was for his family; he was the “favorite uncle” to his nieces and nephews.

Clint is survived by his children Cadie (Cobb) Loftis, Jack Cobb, Addison Cobb, and Charlotte Cobb; his mom Becky Cobb; his sister Missy Cobb; his brother Cameron “Cam” Cobb; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Charlie Cobb and his older brother Chris Cobb. Though our grief is profound, we take comfort in knowing he is safe with his Heavenly Father and we will all be reunited one day.

Details about Clint's celebration of life will be forthcoming. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770)267-2594.

