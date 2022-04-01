Obituary: Clyde Leo Folds, 87, of Social Circle

Clyde Leo Folds, age 87 of Social Circle, passed away on March 29, 2022. He was born on September 24, 1934 to the late Cleo Hutchens Folds and the late Burris Folds.

Surviving are wife, Leila Stephens Folds; daughters and sons in law, Connie Busbee, Lisa and Chuck Dyer, Pam and Don Garrett; sister, Betty Reeves; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Thursday March 31st at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating. Interment followed at Social Circle City Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.