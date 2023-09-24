Obituary: Connie Neil Peek Wynn, 72, of Monroe

Connie Neil Peek Wynn age 72, of Monroe, GA., passed away September 20, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie (Ron) H. Wynn; her father, Albert T. Peek; mother, Miriam E. Peek; sister, Emma Marie Peek Cox; and brother, Michael T. Peek. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Robert C. and Kathy Peek; aunt, Peggy Peek; sons, Michael D. and Tonya S Wynn of Monroe GA; Mark H and Stephanie L. Wynn of Grayson, GA; brother-in-law, Larry Wynn; and sister-in-law, Peggy Wynn; grandchildren, Collin M. Wynn, Kierstin L. Wynn, Connor P. Wynn, Alex P. Wynn and Benjamin (Bean) P. Wynn.



Connie was born in Savannah, GA., on August 23, 1951. She worked for Sun Trust Bank for over 30 years. She started working in Safekeeping with her future sister-in-law, Peggy Wynn. She then moved to the stocks and bond floor as a sales assistant working with traders. Finally working on the Operations floor, before retiring.



There are no services planned at this time.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

