Obituary: Connor Jack Kennedy, 23, of Athens

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Connor Kennedy.

Connor Jack Kennedy also known as “KotyKillem”, age 23 of Athens, passed away on August 6, 2023. Connor was born in Lawrenceville, GA on November 18, 1999 to Collette Branham Kennedy and Frank Kennedy, Jr. Connor was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce Moore, Faye Kennedy, and, Bobby “Roosie” Branham.

Surviving members of the family are, mom, Collette Branham Kennedy; dad, Frank Kennedy, Jr.; sister, Susanna Faye Kennedy; brother and sister-in-law, Derek and Kellie Kennedy; step-grandfather, Jim Moore.

A visitation was held on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Delgado officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reprinted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.