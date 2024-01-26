Obituary: Cory Young, 46, of Loganville

Cory Young, age 46 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024. A gathering for family and friends will be announced soon by the family.

Cory deeply loved his family, cherished close friends, and helped any animal in need of rescue or care. He was a very quiet and private man, yet so positively unique in many ways. For those of us who were fortunate enough to get close, it was obvious he had a huge heart and loved each of us in his own special way. Cory was a fighter and left us way too soon but will never be forgotten. He will live on in our hearts and memories. Missed every day and loved forever.



Cory was preceded in death by his brother, Zachery Kane Kinsaul. He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Blaine Young of Loganville, GA; stepson, Kyle Bradley Rice of Loganville, GA; parents, Zachery Blaine and Paulette (Young) Kinsaul of Efland, NC; brother, David Lee Drake Kinsaul; sister-in-law, Chelsea Johnson Kinsaul; nephew, Zachery Easton Kinsaul; niece, Evie Mae Kinsaul all of Pittsboro, NC; grandfather, David Tallent of Monroe, GA; fiancé, Holly Kelley of Loganville, GA, and her children, Makenzee Kelley and Mikey Kelley.



In lieu of flowers and to financially support the needs of Cory’s immediate family, please donate to the link below: http://spot.fund/5q7m7sc



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

