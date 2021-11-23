Obituary: Danny R. Kirkpatrick, 90, of Loganville

Danny R. Kirkpatrick, 90, of Loganville, GA passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at home. His beloved daughter held his hand as she walked him to the gates.



Danny was born April 5, 1931 in Clarksburg, WV. He was the loving son of The Reverend Homer Ray and Mable Brooks Kirkpatrick



After graduating from the ’49 class of Washington Irving High School (Clarksburg) he immediately attended a technical college in Southern Indiana.



Dan honored his country by serving in the Marine Corp. He then continued his education at Marshall University.



He and his family spent many early years in the Cleveland, Ohio area before relocating to sunny and warm Tampa Bay, Florida. Eventually, He moved to the Atlanta area to be close to his daughter and family.



To mourn his passing, he leaves his faithful and loving daughter, Lisa Stephens and devoted son-in-law, David. He will be also desperately missed by his 3 grandchildren, Christie, Daniel and Justin, all from the Atlanta area. He was fortunate enough to enjoy time with his 2 beautiful great grandchildren, Clara and Ian.



Danny is also survived by his beloved sister, Mary Lou Hilderbrand of Bridgeport, WV, along with nieces, Brenda Gaston Workman, Clarksburg, Deborah Hilderbrand Andis, Indianapolis, Kimberly Hilderbrand Klinger, Bridgeport, and their families.



Predeceased and greatly missed by all, brother-in-law, Harry Hilderbrand; sister, Arrena Jo Gaston; brother-in-law, William Gaston; and nephew, Bill Gaston.



Dad was one of the VERY best and we all already miss him dearly.



Until we meet again, Dad, we will always cherish our memories!



A private family gathering will be observed in Bridgeport, WV with Dr. Ken Ramsey officiating.



Danny’s final resting place will be Bridgeport Cemetery.



Arrangements by Ford Funeral Home, 215 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.