Obituary: Darrin Edmondson, 55, of Monroe

Darrin Edmondson, age 55 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Funeral Service to be announced.

Darrin was a Truck Driver for Harrison Poultry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Faye (Guthrie) Edmondson and brothers, Jackie and Johnny Edmondson; Darrin is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo Edmondson of Monroe; step-daughter & son-in-law, Tabitha and Eric Mann of Good Hope and his grandchildren, Chance and Nevaeh; father & stepmother, Jimmy (Connie) Edmondson of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Rick (Heather) Edmondson of Loganville; sister, Sandra Sims of Loganville; sister & brother-in-law, Tammy (Kevin) Wright of Covington; sister & brother-in-law, Vickie (Frank) Welch of Loganville; mother-in-law, Shirley Smith of Clifton Forge, VA; and many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

