Obituary: David Austin Macrae, 68, of Loganville

David Austin Macrae, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Dave was born in Boston, MA to the late Robert Mansfield and Dorothy (Folsom) Macrae. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was employed by the CDC. Dave was a good hearted person with a quick wit. He loved computers, enjoyed floating around in the pool, visiting the beach, and his daily walks. Dave loved his wife and family very deeply.

Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Rene Macrae of Loganville, GA; siblings, Judi and Chuck Henderson of NY, Jan and Don Gundermann of FL, Fran and Joe Torres of NY, Rich and Ellie Macrae of CO, Mike and Annie Macrae of NY, Doug Macrae of MN, Don and Kim Macrae of FL, Robert Macrae of OK, his dogs, Ruby and Millie, his cat Zoey, and numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of David Austin Macrae please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.