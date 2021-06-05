Obituary: David Bryson Hodge, 51, of Loganville

David Bryson Hodge, 51, of Loganville, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He leaves behind his wife, Eloine Hodge, and 3 boys he loved dearly, Kyle (Heather) Johnson of Dacula, Kevin Johnson of Buford, and Riley Johnson of Loganville. And he was the best Poppy to his 2 grandchildren, Mia and Wyatt Johnson.

David always had a joke or story to tell. He would come up with a story for any situation, especially if he could get a laugh from others. He was also the best cook and loved to cook for everyone. David was taken too soon but lived life to the fullest and for that we are thankful. He will be missed greatly.

No services are planned. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.

