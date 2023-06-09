Obituary: David Curtis Jaillett, 54, of Loganville

David Curtis Jaillett, 54, of Loganville GA, passed away on June 02, 2023 unexpectedly.



David was born on June 21, 1968 to Richard & Anna Jaillett in Atlanta, GA. He was their third and last child.



In a word, David was curious, and his inquisitiveness and keen intellect drove all his pursuits. His passion was mechanics, HVAC, and building. He put his mechanical skills to work maintaining, building, and restoring HVAC equipment, cars, motorcycles, boats, bikes, jet skis. Really anything that had moving parts. David was driven; he wanted to understand the intricacies of each part, machine, movement, and to master the tool for each task. He could fix or build anything. Whatever he did, he was all in!



David also had a love for the water, lake or ocean, he didn’t care. He lived life to the extreme and would often be that one person that would fly by on a jet ski while doing a head stand! He shared a love of fishing with his mom and would often be found fishing on her dock!



David was predeceased by his father, Richard Jaillett; and brother, Richard Jaillett Jr. He is survived by his mother, Anna Jaillett; sister, Debbie Owens; two daughters, (that he thought hung the moon and stars!) Ariel Jaillett & Arden Jaillett; and son-in-law Koehl jones. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Ellijay, Malakai & Azriel, as well as his nieces and nephews, Billy Lord, Nicole Lord, Jordan Owens, Josh Owens, Ashley Jaillett, Andrew Jaillett, & Matthew Jaillett.



As per David’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. He requested that everyone live their best life in memory of him and all that went before and will come after!



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.