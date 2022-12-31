Obituary: Debra Fay Dennison, 70, of Loganville

Debra Fay Dennison, age 70 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, John and June (Ludwig) Zimmerman. She is survived by her children, Erika and Tom Adams of Loganville, GA, Andrea Dennison and Michael Emeneker of Monroe, GA; brother, Terry Zimmerman of Cogan Station, PA; sisters, Barb Caputo of Summerville, FL, Kathy Waltz of Cogan Station, PA; grandchildren, Kelsey Mobley, Brooke Mobley, Paden Adams; great grandchild, Rawlins Barfield; numerous family and friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at .

