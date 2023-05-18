Obituary: Dee Ann Donald, 84, of Loganville

Dee Ann Donald, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

She was a devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who also found joy in caring for all her pets throughout the years. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Dee Ann was proceeded in death by her husband Jack Anthony Donald in 1989; son John Howard Donald in 2012; and parents Harry E. and Helen (Hefner) Howard. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Debbie Donald of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Ken Smith of Loganville; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.