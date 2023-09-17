Obituary: Dennis Warren Alexander, 75, of Loganville

Dennis Warren Alexander, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



Funeral services were held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, followed by Hindu ceremony and cremation on Saturday, September 16th 2023 from 9 AM to 12 Noon at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.



Dennis Warren Alexander was born on October 4, 1947, to parents Dorothy and Warren Alexander. He was raised in a modest home, located in Brooklyn, New York, This humble beginning motivated him to work hard throughout his academic career, and after graduating high school, Dennis dedicated himself to the United States Air Force. After honorably serving his country, Dennis enrolled in university and earned an MBA in Finance, which afforded him a lengthy professional career, and the opportunity to work for several Fortune 500 companies. Dennis soon became a highly sought after business consultant who helped various businesses and corporations’ triumph. Dennis was also a professor for many years, because he enjoyed mentoring and shaping young minds immensely, and he touched more lives than just those of his students and coworkers. Dennis raised a plethora of children, from his nephews, to exchange students, to step children, to foster children and many others. Through all of life’s ups and downs, Dennis’ personality remained jovial, humorous, and optimistic. He loved traveling the world and was always ready for whatever adventure life would take him on. From salsa dancing, to snorkeling in the Dominican Republic, to barbecuing at home with family, Dennis had fun wherever he was and he was the life of every party. He was quite a character, but always loving, kind and willing to help anyone in need. Dennis was the most selfless and humble person his family and friends have ever known. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Camille Alexander; children, Pierce and Krystal Pereira, Mottis, Deborah, David, Jason, Melissa, and Noel Alexander; sister, Denise Alexander; brother-in-law, Lloyd Rachpaul; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy and Asunta Rachpaul; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Jon Markowski; sister-in-law, Carol Rachpaul; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nephews Michael Pomarico, Julian, Kevin and Taj Smalls, and numerous family and friends.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.