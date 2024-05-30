Obituary: Diane Daniel, 69, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the link above for a digital tribute to Diane Daniel

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Daniel, a beloved mother, Meme, friend, and cherished member of the Social Circle community, on May 26, 2024, at the age of 69.

Born on March 13, 1955 to the late Paul Daniel and Sue Stone, Diane brought joy and laughter to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had a vivacious personality, always fun, making every moment spent with her memorable. Diane’s zest for life was infectious, and her positive energy was a source of comfort and happiness to all who knew her.

Diane was a talented hairdresser whose skills and creativity left a lasting impression on her clients. Her dedication to her craft and her warm, welcoming nature made her a trusted and loved figure in her professional community.

Beyond her career, Diane loved the Lord, finding solace and strength in her faith. Her spirituality was a guiding force in her life, providing her with peace and purpose.

Diane’s legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched with her kindness, humor, and unwavering spirit. She will be remembered for her ability to bring light into any room and for her compassionate heart.

Diane was proceeded in death by her granddaughter, Morgan Skylar Dean; sister, Sherry Morales.

Diane is survived by her loving family, including daughters, Rhonda McCarty (John, Jr.), Cody Joanna Glasscock (Justin); sister, Deborah Smith; brothers, Keith Daniel, Tony Sheriff, Tim Smith; grandchildren, Blaine McCarty, Levi McCarty (Sara), Brent McCarty (Marlee), Madison Williamson (Drew), Steven Cruce, Jr., Caden Cruce, Averi Cruce, Beth Glasscock; great-grandchildren, Kinley, Kal, Brody, Ella, Judah, Bailey, Samuel, Zephaniah. She will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

A celebration of Diane’s life was held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Payton officiating. A visitation was held prior to the funeral service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, also at Meadows Funeral Home.

May her memory continue to inspire and uplift us all.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

