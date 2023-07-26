Obituary: Dieter Studdard, 76, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Dieter Studdard.

Dieter Studdard, age 76, of Social Circle passed away on July 21, 2023. He was born on May 16, 1947 in Neuenberg, Germany to the late Paulina Elfrieda Wiegel and the late Claude Butler Studdard.



Surviving are wife: Sara Studdard; sons: Chad Studdard (Holly Cherry) and Scott Studdard (Michael Heathfield); sister: Linda Barton (Johnny Barton); grandchildren: Bruce Michael Studdard, Oliver Lee Studdard.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 25th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 or through their website: https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/memorial-gifts.html.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

