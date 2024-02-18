Obituary: Donald Ray Wheeler, 82, of Loganville

Donald Ray Wheeler, age 82 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024.

He is survived by his loving wife, Willene Wheeler; son and his wife, Michael and Juanita Wheeler; grandchildren, Natalie Wheeler, Dylan Wheeler and his wife Laramie; brothers, Richard, Bobby, Jerry, and Danny Wheeler; sister, June Teuscher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Virginia Wheeler and sister, Linda Bennett.



Donald retired from Gwinnett County Public Schools as a bus driver. He was an avid fan of the University of Georgia “Go Dawgs” as well as the Atlanta Falcons. Donald loved baking for his family and friends, but one of Donald’s favorite things was playing Santa Claus.



A Celebration of Life Honoring Donald will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) – Lawrenceville Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of the Wages Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

