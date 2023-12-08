Obituary: Donny Partee, 73, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Donny Partee

Donny Partee, age 73, of Social Circle passed away on December 3, 2023. He was born on February 20, 1950 to the late Martha Louise Thurmond Partee and the late John Donald Partee. He was the oldest of four children.

Donny was a lifelong resident of Social Circle and attended Social Circle City Schools where he graduated as valedictorian in 1968. While a student there he also excelled at basketball and was awarded a basketball scholarship to attend Georgia Southern College following high-school graduation. He would later transfer to the University of Georgia and graduate from there in 1972 with a baccalaureate degree in Business. He would go on to utilize his Business degree at CertainTeed Corporation where he worked from 1970 until retiring as plant manager in 2005.

While Donny’s competitive nature drove him to excel at work, he also continued to participate as an athlete in his spare time. He enjoyed playing tennis for two decades and after retirement could often be found playing golf with friends or volunteering at Hard Labor Creek State Park. He was a lifelong fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and spent many a Saturday listening to Bulldog games on the radio.

Donny was a family man who married his wife Jane in 1971. He became a father to his first daughter, Melanie, in 1972 and second daughter, Suzanne, in 1977. He enjoyed coaching them in recreation softball and was involved with the Booster club while his daughters participated in high school sports. He became a grandfather when his first granddaughter Devon was born in 1997, and two more granddaughters would arrive in 1999 (Sierra), and 2005 (Hollyn). Many a friend would tell you that he became a kinder, gentler version of himself when his granddaughters were born, and he was a loving and involved grandfather. Great grandson Milo, born in 2020, also brought him much joy.

Surviving family include wife: Jane M. Partee; daughters and son-in-law: Melanie Partee Cox (James), Suzanne Partee; sisters: Holly Carr (Bill), Robin Smith (Clay), brother: Scott Partee (Jane); grandchildren: Devon Cox, Sierra Cox, Hollyn Cox; great grandchild: Milo Cosby.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 at Meadows Funeral Home with Memorial services to follow at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Billy Wellborn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donations to FISH (Faith in Serving Humanity).

