Obituary: Doris Roberts, 79, of Loganville

Doris Roberts, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Doris enjoyed the beach and loved to cook. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren dearly. They were the light of her life and they will miss her greatly. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Hester (Kilcrease) Kennedy; siblings, Jerry Kennedy and Nell McLocklin. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Machele and Patrick McCance of Madison, GA; son, Chuck Roberts of Alpharetta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Denise Roberts of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Sara Kate and Ethan Helton of Oxford, GA, Hannah McCance of Roswell, GA, Zach Roberts of Winter Garden, FL, Jesse and Lauren Roberts of Athens, GA; great grandchildren, Caroline Helton of Oxford, GA and Gaines Roberts of Athens, GA; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Doris K. Roberts please visit our Sympathy Store

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.