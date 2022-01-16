Obituary: Dorothy ‘Dotty’ Teel Croker, 75, of Loganville

Dorothy “Dotty” Teel Croker age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away January 12, 2022. She is the daughter of the late George Whitfield and Dorothy Elizabeth James Teel. She was preceded in death by, her loving husband William Talmadge Croker and her sister Betty Jean Warbington. Dotty is survived by her sons William Scott Croker (Amy) and James Todd Croker (Courtney); grandchildren William Bailey Croker, Matthew Sullivan Croker, Alatia Elizabeth Croker, Addie Grace Croker and Olivia Claire Croker; her sister Joyce Teel Wright; She is also survived by several cousins and nieces and nephews.



Born in Pine Mountain, Georgia, on April 1, 1946. Dotty was the youngest daughter of the late George Whitfield Teel and Dorothy Elizabeth James Teel. A 1964 graduate of Harris County High School and a 1965 graduate of Marsh Draughn Business College. Throughout her life, Dotty served as an active choir member at church. She was a dedicated mother, MeMa and friend. The greatest joys in her life were her grandchildren, rarely missing a recital, sporting event or concert.



A funeral service honoring the life of Dorothy Croker will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Tom. M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15 from 11:00AM until the hour of service. An interment will be held at later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org, 1-800-473-4636.



