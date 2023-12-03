Obituary: Dorothy Everett Sundy, 86, of Atlanta and Dallas, Ga. formerly of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Dorothy Everett Sundy

Dorothy Everett Sundy, age 86 of Atlanta and Dallas, GA, formerly of Monroe, passed away on November 22, 2023. Born November 2, 1937, to the late James Everett and the late Bernice Meadows Everett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Hartford Sundy.

Surviving are son and daughter in law, David and Kathleen Sundy; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Jimmy Fambrough; grandchildren, Emily Grace Sundy and Faith Anne Sundy.

Funeral services were held on Friday December 1st at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Thomas officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Grady and Dorothy Everett Sundy Endowed Scholarship at Berry College, PO Box 490069, Mt. Berry, GA 30149. Berry.edu/gift.

