Obituary: Dorothy Jean Dillard Stovall, 89, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Dorothy Jean Dillard Stovall.

Dorothy Jean Dillard Stovall, 89 of Monroe, Ga entered into her heavenly home on February 13th, 2023. Jean was born on August 19th, 1933, to the late Dilmus Dillard and Alma Michael Dillard. She is preceded in death by her late husband Royce Stovall and her daughter, the late Mrs. Rita Kay Palmer Brown.

Surviving members of the family are, Son, Pat (Brenda) Palmer of Winterville, GA; daughter, Evelyn Treadwell of Monroe, GA; son in law, Terry Brown; she had 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly brought meals or cakes made from scratch to the home of friends and neighbors. And she always ensured that everyone who entered her home was safe, happy and fed. The main limb

of our family tree has fallen and will be terribly missed.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 16th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Yancey officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.