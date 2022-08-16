Obituary: Doug Buffington, 92, of Loganville

Doug Buffington, age 92 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Mr. Buffington was a pillar in Generous Warren Masonic Lodge #20 F&AM, Monroe, Georgia. A thrice Worshipful Master who also served as Lodge Treasurer and Chaplain for many years. Doug served the Eighth Masonic District as District Deputy to the Grand Master of Georgia under several Grand Masters, traveling about the District and making Official Visits on behalf of the Grand Master. He was a member of the Godfrey de Bullion Commandry #14, Athens, Georgia who’s charter was granted on May 13, 1903. Mr. Buffington was Knights of the York Cross of Honor. (KYCH) is an Honor Group of York Rite Masons who are dedicated to serving the Masonic Fraternity as a Labor of Love. Membership is by invitation and cannot be requested. The requirements for membership are to have presided over a Lodge as Worshipful Master, over a Chapter as Excellent High Priest, over a Council as Thrice Illustrious Master and over a Commandery as Eminent Commander for at least one entire year. Doug was also a member of the Roberta Chapter of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Patron. He was retired from Ford Motor Company in Atlanta where he was the shop supervisor in the paint shop.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Alice Buffington. He is survived by his daughter, Glenda Ferguson; son, Wayne (Becky) Buffington; grandchildren, Keith (Tonya) Ferguson, Kelly Ferguson, Jessica Parkman, Jesse Buffington and his legacy lives on through the generations of great grandchildren as well.

At this time funeral arrangements or celebration of life assemblies have not been confirmed. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.