Obituary: Douglas Tillman Givens, 90, of Monroe

Douglas Tillman Givens, age 90 of Monroe, GA passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Douglas was a Veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired from GM Doraville UAW Local 10 after 30 years of service. Douglas was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge #131 F-AM in Lawrenceville. He was a Scottish Rite and a Shriner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tillman Sylvester and Elizabeth (Johnson) Givens. Douglas is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Givens of Monroe, GA; children; Mark (Shannon) Givens of Monroe, GA, Keith Givens of Gratis, GA Jodi Anne (John) Garrett of Braselton, GA; brother, Lawrence Franklin of Loganville. GA; grandchildren, Shannon Swierczek of Jefferson, GA, Steven and Cole Givens of Jefferson, GA, Taylor and Mark Givens of Monroe, GA, Brandi Osborn of Braselton, GA; great-grandchildren, Slade and Syler Swierczek of Jefferson, GA, Murphy Givens and Harrison Givens of Jefferson, GA.

The family has requested no flowers. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Service Information will be updated when available.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

