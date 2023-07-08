Obituary: Earl Lashley, 81, of Monroe

Earl Lashley, age 81 of Monroe, passed away on July 3, 2023. He was born in Edmondson, KY on January 14, 1942 to the late Sylva McGrew Lashley and the late Miles Mitchell Lashley. He was preceded in death by his son, the late Kevin Lashley.

Surviving are, wife, Diane Hunter Lashley; 3 daughters; 2 sons; 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Friday July 7th at 2:00 PM at Annie Mary Baptist Church with the Rev. Buster Brown officiating. Interment followed at Annie Mary Baptist Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.