Obituary: Edward Sellers, 80, of Monroe

Edward Sellers, age 80 of Monroe, GA passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Edward was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He was retired from the Atlanta Journal Constitution where he was in Sales and Marketing and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Henry and Carolyn Eloise (Dubose) Sellers, Jr. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lucy Sellers of Monroe; sons and daughter-in-law, Edward Henry Sellers IV, and wife Terri Cato Sellers of Dacula, Richard B. Sellers of Vail, Colorado. grandson, John Ross Sellers of Dacula.

According to Mr. Sellers wishes he will be cremated, and no services will be held. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Edward Henry Sellers III please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.